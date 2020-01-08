CARSTAR Celebrates Accomplishments in 30th Year

Click Here to Read More

According to CARSTAR, CARSTAR owners experienced an average of 20% sales growth across North America, which translates into over $1 billion in profitability. The CARSTAR network also added over 100 new facilities in 2019. Finally, in December, the collision repair leader celebrated raising over $400,000 for cystic fibrosis in 2019, pushing CARSTAR past the $4 million threshold in total funds raised for both Cystic Fibrosis Canada and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation since its partnership began over 20 years ago.

“Consistently putting customer experience and repair quality first while giving back to the communities we serve are the founding values from 1989 that got us to this amazing position we are in today,” said Dean Fisher, president of CARSTAR. “Staying true to our humble beginnings is why we are able to celebrate such an exceptional year, and coming off the heels of our 30th anniversary celebrations makes 2019 that much more memorable for us all.”

The brand celebrated its 30th anniversary by doing something unique each month to thank its customers, franchise family and colleagues for their continued support throughout its history. This included surprising 30 customers across North America by paying for their repair, celebrating its female franchise partners for Women’s History Month, rewarding 30 CARSTAR technicians, having NASCAR no. 88 driver Alex Bowman sporting a helmet drawn by winning cystic fibrosis champion and celebrating the opening of its 700th store.