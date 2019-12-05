CARSTAR Celebrates Raising $4 Million for Cystic Fibrosis

CARSTAR announced it is celebrating a North American milestone of raising over $4 million for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

“Our franchise family works tremendously hard to host events that raise valuable funds and awareness in their respective communities for cystic fibrosis,” said Dean Fisher, president, CARSTAR. “It is directly because of them and the additional support of our vendor, insurance and corporate partners that we are able to enjoy this milestone moment together.”

CARSTAR began fundraising for cystic fibrosis in Canada over 20 years ago, when a franchise partner’s granddaughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Since then, the CARSTAR commitment to its charity of choice has only accelerated, as have the funds raised. Whether it is hosting a car wash, golf tournament, participating in a charity walk, holding a garage sale or providing a simple donation, every initiative large and small has helped this North American leader raise $4 million for its cystic fibrosis partners.

“We are grateful for CARSTAR’s enthusiasm and dedication to raise funds and awareness and help advance the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” said Elizabeth Thompson, senior director for National Corporate Engagement, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “CARSTAR is steadfast in their efforts to support the cystic fibrosis cause across North America and we cannot wait to accelerate this momentum. It is because of companies like CARSTAR we believe that one day cystic fibrosis will stand for cure found.”

Cystic fibrosis is a fatal genetic disease with no cure. It causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. A defective gene causes a thick, buildup of mucus in the lungs, pancreas and other organs leading to infections, extensive lung damage and eventually respiratory failure.

“It is moments like these where I am reminded just how wonderful our CARSTAR family is, and makes me even more grateful to be a part of it,” said Dean Fisher. “We are committed to supporting this cause and hope to one day soon be celebrating the milestone of a cure being found for cystic fibrosis.”