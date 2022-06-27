News: NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Texas Mother
Consolidators
CARSTAR Chicagoland Nabs CFF Chapter Rookie of the Year Award
The CARSTAR Chicagoland business group announced that they recently hosted their June business group meeting at their sponsor’s (Axalta) facility. The team met to discuss how business has been to date across the various shops and strategies to continue through the second half of the year.
In addition to the CARSTAR Chicagoland business group team members, the director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s (CFF) Chicago Chapter, David Oshinski, was in attendance to award the team with their 2019 Rookie of the Year Plaque. The presentation of the plaque had been put on hold for two years due to the pandemic.
“It was an honor to win this award, and our team is so excited to receive the plaque,” said Tony Mistrata, owner of CARSTAR Mistrata’s in New Lenox, Ill. “Getting involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has been extremely rewarding. Our teams have been eager to give back to the community, and this has been the perfect fit.”
CARSTAR Chicagoland has raised over $9,000 so far in 2022 to support research, care and advocacy for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To add to this, the team will be sponsoring a dinner, along with being a hole sponsor, at their annual golf outing taking place in August. Last year, this event raised close to $20,000 for cystic fibrosis.
“Last year’s golf outing was a huge success, and we were able to raise a significant amount of money to aid the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” said Mistrata. “We are looking forward to this year’s outing to see how we can top last year and make an even larger impact.”