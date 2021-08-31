CARSTAR Chicagoland Raises Funds for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group recently joined forces with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Chicago as a hole sponsor for the “Fairways for Airways” golf event at Sanctuary Golf Course in New Lenox, Ill., to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Chicago. The event raised more than $16,000 for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy. CARSTAR supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as its North American charity.

Around 100 golfers teed it up for the cause, and the CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group was there to greet them as a hole sponsor. Golfers stopped by the CARSTAR tent for snacks, tees and pop sockets, and to participate in the longest drive and putting contests. There were two longest drive winners who each won a $50 gift card as well as a record 22 winners for the putting contest, each receiving a $10 gift card and sleeve of golf balls. CARSTAR Mistrata, CARSTAR Custom 77, CARSTAR Danrich, and CARSTAR Todd’s also sponsored a dinner for four valued at $1,000.

“This was one of the best events we’ve ever had,” said Louie Santiago, marketing manager for the CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group. “I’d like to offer a special thanks to Rian Mueller, CARSTAR Custom 77 of Midlothian, Ill., for her role in spearheading the event for CARSTAR. We’re proud to be able to raise funds through this fantastic event for such a noble cause.”