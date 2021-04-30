The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group is helping ensure the future of the collision repair industry with its support of Lincoln Technical Vocational College over the past decade. From providing gifts for signing day to scholarships to offering practical experience, CARSTAR locations across Chicagoland are guiding the next generation of collision repair professionals on their career journey.

Click Here to Read More

Located just outside of Chicago in the suburb of Melrose Park, Lincoln Tech has been an important part of the Chicago community for more than 100 years.

“Lincoln Tech plays such an important role in Chicago’s educational system – and has for many years,” said Ron Zappetillo, field performance manager, CARSTAR. “Skilled workers are essential to our industry and our economy, and we want to do our part to keep the job pipeline full with qualified technicians.”

The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group participated in the Lincoln Tech Signing Event for future collision repair students at a packed house that included graduating high school students, who will begin their auto body repair classes in September, along with their parents, faculty and alumni. On this day, students signed their letter of intent to attend Lincoln Tech this fall. The students received a Lincoln Tech hat, pens and a gift bag from CARSTAR Chicagoland that included the popular cell phone pop-sockets, juice and other snacks.

“We can’t thank CARSTAR enough for their continued support with our events,” said Karen Clark, president of Lincoln Tech. “It’s so important for our students to know the opportunities that CARSTAR brings to the table.”