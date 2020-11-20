CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton Earns BMW Certification

CARSTAR announced that CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton has earned its OEM certification from BMW and has become a BMW Certified Collision Repair Center.

The team at CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton is expertly trained in BMW’s latest repair methods and understands how to use original BMW parts.

“Undergoing the proper training and adhering to all manufacturer guidelines are crucial for all collision repairs, and our team has always been committed to this,” said Mike Chilton, owner of CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Group. “To be officially certified by a manufacturer like BMW validates our abilities to ensure a swift and expert restoration of a BMW vehicle to its original factory safety specifications.”

To become a BMW CCRC, facilities must meet numerous requirements, including staff training, ensuring the right equipment is in place, having the correct repair processes implemented and much more.

“CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton has always demonstrated a level of professionalism and service with not only its collision repairs but also with its attention to the customer experience,” said Dean Fisher, president, Collision Group, Driven Brands. “We’re proud of all of the hard work CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton has put into this certification process, and it’s exciting to see them officially recognized for their dedication.”

CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton is I-CAR Gold and is also certified in other OEM brands including FCA, Hyundai, Nissan, Infiniti and Kia.