Connect with us

Consolidators

CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton Earns BMW Certification

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR announced that CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton has earned its OEM certification from BMW and has become a BMW Certified Collision Repair Center.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The team at CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton is expertly trained in BMW’s latest repair methods and understands how to use original BMW parts.

“Undergoing the proper training and adhering to all manufacturer guidelines are crucial for all collision repairs, and our team has always been committed to this,” said Mike Chilton, owner of CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Group. “To be officially certified by a manufacturer like BMW validates our abilities to ensure a swift and expert restoration of a BMW vehicle to its original factory safety specifications.”

To become a BMW CCRC, facilities must meet numerous requirements, including staff training, ensuring the right equipment is in place, having the correct repair processes implemented and much more.

“CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton has always demonstrated a level of professionalism and service with not only its collision repairs but also with its attention to the customer experience,” said Dean Fisher, president, Collision Group, Driven Brands. “We’re proud of all of the hard work CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton has put into this certification process, and it’s exciting to see them officially recognized for their dedication.”

CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton is I-CAR Gold and is also certified in other OEM brands including FCA, Hyundai, Nissan, Infiniti and Kia.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Enters Oklahoma Market

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Regional MSO in Georgia

Consolidators: Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions

Consolidators: Service King Donates Car to Arizona Woman Through NABC Recycled Rides Program

Advertisement

on

CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton Earns BMW Certification

on

Consolidator Report

on

Classic Collision Enters Southern California Market

on

Caliber Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: NHTSA Seeks Public Comment on ADS Safety Principles

Consolidators: CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton Earns BMW Certification

Products: Eurovac Introduces Boxair Fume Extractor

Associations: ASA Affiliates Unite for 2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo

News: People on the Move
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Spectra Premium Industries

Spectra Premium Industries
Contact: Pascale LagacFax: 450-641-6113
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect