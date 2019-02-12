CARSTAR CollisionTec Launches in Clearwater, Florida

CARSTAR announced the opening of 14,000-square-foot CARSTAR CollisionTec in Clearwater, Fla.

Scott Robertson, owner of CARSTAR CollisionTec, originally established his business in 1992 and then joined CARSTAR in 2017. Robertson, who also owns CARSTAR St. Petersburg Collison Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., is one of the organization’s newest multi-store owners.

“Being a part of a national brand is what was most important to us, because the relationships CARSTAR has are what will keep us competitive,” said Robertson. “We are excited about this second location with CARSTAR because it is a new build and we know our Clearwater community will appreciate our premier services.”

Added CARSTAR President Michael Macaluso, “Scale has become incredibly important for our industry, because the resources needed to keep up with vehicle manufacturer advancements are not easy to obtain. CARSTAR not only has scale with our over 600 North American locations, but also with our parent company, Driven Brands, that has over 2,500 locations, and franchise partners like Scott understand how important these relationships are to stay competitive in their markets.”

Robertson has long been a supporter of his local Habitat for Humanity charitable cause and looks forward to continuing this relationship with the additional support of CARSTAR CollisionTec behind him.