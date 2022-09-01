CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Raises $25K for Cystic Fibrosis

CARSTAR announced that the Colorado CARSTAR Business Group recently raised $24,455.21 for cystic fibrosis through its Fourth Annual Colorado CARSTAR Golf Tournament at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora, Colo.

A full field of 128 golfers participated on the challenging course, and cash prizes were awarded for the 1st-, 8th- and 15th-place teams.

Major sponsors and donors included Axalta, Enterprise, Sherwin-Williams, 3M, Kent Automotive and Mobile Automotive Services.

“The Colorado Business Group, with support from some of our valued vendor partners, was very proud to be able to present a check to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for nearly $25,000,” said Steve Rigsby, business development manager of the CARSTAR Colorado Business Group. “Together, we had a wonderful day on the course to benefit a great cause. This was a winning round for everyone involved.”