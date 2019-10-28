CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Sponsors Local Technical School

(Center in blue shirt) Fred Brown, director of Automotive Programs, tours the facility with the CARSTAR Colorado Business Group.

The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group is helping address the collision repair technician shortage through a new partnership with Aims Community College, Automotive & Technology Center, Northern Colorado’s premier collision repair and refinishing school.

Aims is currently ranked in the top 10 percent of collision repair and refinishing schools in the country. The school currently has 75 students enrolled in the collision repair and refinishing program, where they offer morning, afternoon and evening classes.

The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group is providing two scholarships each year for students who are in their second and final year. The group recently awarded the first two scholarships and were able to meet and discuss future plans with the students at a special donor/recipient event at Aims College main campus in Greeley, Colo.

The group also just completed a branding initiative at the school, which has never been allowed before. One of the classrooms and the general shop area are now branded CARSTAR.

