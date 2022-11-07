 CARSTAR Colorado Group Participates in Career Fair
Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Clay Hoberecht

Micki Woods interviews Clay Hoberecht, owner of Best Body Shop, who has mastered doing safe and proper repairs and being compensated appropriately.

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

Consolidators

CARSTAR Colorado Group Participates in Career Fair

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR announced that the Colorado CARSTAR Business Group recently participated in the Annual Fall Career Fair at Lincoln College of Technology in Denver, Colo. The Colorado CARSTAR store owners and team members have provided support and coaching for Lincoln Tech for more than six years.

Click Here to Read More
There were more than 100 students in the collision program who had an opportunity to visit with local collision repair professionals, manufacturers, service providers and other employers. 

The Colorado CARSTAR Business Group have been active participants in Lincoln Tech’s program advisory committees and career fairs, as platinum sponsors of their annual car show, as guest speakers at their National Signing Day, and through introductory meetings with new students each semester. The group has also shown their support to the school with a CARSTAR-sponsored classroom and various CARSTAR-branded graphics displayed throughout the school.

“There was a tremendous turnout with a great group of excited, engaged students,” said Gunnar Greenemeier, owner of CARSTAR Highland – Denver North and CARSTAR Highland – Denver South. “We had conversations with virtually every student.  We ended up walking away with more than 25 resumes of students wanting to work part-time and full-time.  It was an excellent day! It’s so inspiring to support the next generation of collision repair professionals and see them progress through their schoolwork into their careers.”

The Colorado CARSTAR stores include 10 locations in the Metro Denver area and Fort Collins.

Current Lincoln Tech students and graduates have become employed at Colorado CARSTAR stores, helping them grow their careers and filling a need for entry-level employees

