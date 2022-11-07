CARSTAR Colorado Group Participates in Career Fair

CARSTAR announced that the Colorado CARSTAR Business Group recently participated in the Annual Fall Career Fair at Lincoln College of Technology in Denver, Colo. The Colorado CARSTAR store owners and team members have provided support and coaching for Lincoln Tech for more than six years.

There were more than 100 students in the collision program who had an opportunity to visit with local collision repair professionals, manufacturers, service providers and other employers.

The Colorado CARSTAR Business Group have been active participants in Lincoln Tech’s program advisory committees and career fairs, as platinum sponsors of their annual car show, as guest speakers at their National Signing Day, and through introductory meetings with new students each semester. The group has also shown their support to the school with a CARSTAR-sponsored classroom and various CARSTAR-branded graphics displayed throughout the school.

“There was a tremendous turnout with a great group of excited, engaged students,” said Gunnar Greenemeier, owner of CARSTAR Highland – Denver North and CARSTAR Highland – Denver South. “We had conversations with virtually every student. We ended up walking away with more than 25 resumes of students wanting to work part-time and full-time. It was an excellent day! It’s so inspiring to support the next generation of collision repair professionals and see them progress through their schoolwork into their careers.”