CARSTAR Colorado Group Raises $1,300 for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR Colorado business group, consisting of four locations in the market, recently participated in the sixth annual Denver Great Strides event, raising over $1,300 to support cystic fibrosis (CF) research and patient care. The event was well-attended with 27 team members from CARSTAR West Auto Body, CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body, CARSTAR Supreme Auto Body and CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision coming together for a great cause.

Reflecting on the success of their fundraising efforts, the group expressed their unwavering dedication to the fight against CF.

“Our team’s commitment to supporting the CF community is stronger than ever,” said Kelly Domer, owner of CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision. “Participating in the Denver Great Strides event for the sixth consecutive year is a testament to our dedication to this important cause.”

Domer also highlighted the profound sense of unity and community fostered by the Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk, emphasizing the team’s pride in giving back together and the resulting strengthening of bonds beyond the workplace.

“The Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk showcases the strength of unity and a sense of community for all involved,” said Domer. “Our favorite part of being involved is the incredible feeling of giving back and doing it as a group, which has helped us build a team culture that we’re proud of. Participating every year has strengthened our bonds outside of the workplace, creating a stronger, more cohesive team.”

Looking ahead, the CARSTAR Colorado business group is gearing up for its annual CF golf tournament, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23. This event promises to bring together community members, supporters and golf enthusiasts for fun and fundraising.

