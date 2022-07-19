CARSTAR Conference Raises Over $100,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

CARSTAR franchise partners, vendors and insurance leaders from both the U.S. and Canada came together last week at the CARSTAR Conference 2022 and raised $100,000 for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

Proceeds for cystic fibrosis were raised in part by auctioning off cystic fibrosis families’ artwork. Throughout the CARSTAR Conference 2022, attendees had various opportunities to donate to CARSTAR’s charitable cause. Proceeds were raised from selling CARSTAR-branded socks, participating in a charity walk, bids on cystic fibrosis families’ special artwork, rides on a mechanical bull and song requests. The CARSTAR family achieved their goal of raising $25,000 before the closing CARSTAR awards and gala dinner. Then, the CARSTAR family upped the tempo of giving during the gala, as they hosted a live auction for professional artwork created by the cystic fibrosis community, bringing the total donated to more than $100,000.

