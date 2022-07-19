 CARSTAR Conference Raises Over $100,000 for Cystic Fibrosis
CARSTAR Names Top Franchisees in U.S. and Canada

Crash Champions, Service King Announce Strategic Transaction
Consolidators

CARSTAR Conference Raises Over $100,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR franchise partners, vendors and insurance leaders from both the U.S. and Canada came together last week at the CARSTAR Conference 2022 and raised $100,000 for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

Proceeds for cystic fibrosis were raised in part by auctioning off cystic fibrosis families’ artwork.

Throughout the CARSTAR Conference 2022, attendees had various opportunities to donate to CARSTAR’s charitable cause. Proceeds were raised from selling CARSTAR-branded socks, participating in a charity walk, bids on cystic fibrosis families’ special artwork, rides on a mechanical bull and song requests. The CARSTAR family achieved their goal of raising $25,000 before the closing CARSTAR awards and gala dinner.

Then, the CARSTAR family upped the tempo of giving during the gala, as they hosted a live auction for professional artwork created by the cystic fibrosis community, bringing the total donated to more than $100,000.

“I have never been more proud to be a part of the CARSTAR family and to work with this outstanding network of franchise partners,” said Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands. “I was moved by the heartfelt generosity — it was an emotional evening for everyone in that room and is something that I will never forget.”

Some notable donations came from:

  • Quebec CARSTAR stores
  • Ontario CARSTAR stores
  • CARSTAR Brantford, CARSTAR Brantford West, CARSTAR Simcoe and CARSTAR Newmarket
  • CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group
  • CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group
  • CARSTAR Poplar Bluff
  • Mike Chilton and CARSTAR Chilton
  • Jason Zander

For more information on CARSTAR, visit carstar.com.

