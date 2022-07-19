News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Kristen Felder
CARSTAR Conference Raises Over $100,000 for Cystic Fibrosis
CARSTAR franchise partners, vendors and insurance leaders from both the U.S. and Canada came together last week at the CARSTAR Conference 2022 and raised $100,000 for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.
Throughout the CARSTAR Conference 2022, attendees had various opportunities to donate to CARSTAR’s charitable cause. Proceeds were raised from selling CARSTAR-branded socks, participating in a charity walk, bids on cystic fibrosis families’ special artwork, rides on a mechanical bull and song requests. The CARSTAR family achieved their goal of raising $25,000 before the closing CARSTAR awards and gala dinner.
Then, the CARSTAR family upped the tempo of giving during the gala, as they hosted a live auction for professional artwork created by the cystic fibrosis community, bringing the total donated to more than $100,000.
“I have never been more proud to be a part of the CARSTAR family and to work with this outstanding network of franchise partners,” said Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands. “I was moved by the heartfelt generosity — it was an emotional evening for everyone in that room and is something that I will never forget.”
Some notable donations came from:
- Quebec CARSTAR stores
- Ontario CARSTAR stores
- CARSTAR Brantford, CARSTAR Brantford West, CARSTAR Simcoe and CARSTAR Newmarket
- CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group
- CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group
- CARSTAR Poplar Bluff
- Mike Chilton and CARSTAR Chilton
- Jason Zander
For more information on CARSTAR, visit carstar.com.