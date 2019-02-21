CARSTAR Cornforth Campbell North Opens in the Evergreen State

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Cornforth Campbell North in Puyallup, Wash.

CARSTAR Cornforth Campbell, Kurt Johnson’s first facility, has an over 80-year history in the community as the local choice collision repair center. Their first store began as part of a car dealership and, as Johnson will jokingly boast, it is probably the only situation where an owner sells the dealership franchise to continue in collision repair, instead of the other way around.

“This second location felt like a necessity in order to support the community with their collision repair needs,” said Johnson. “Business at CARSTAR Cornforth Campbell has increased so much that we were bursting at the seams. We needed to increase our capacity so we could continue serving Puyallup and the surrounding areas more effectively.”

CARSTAR Cornforth Campbell North is a 12,500-square-foot facility on a notably large lot of 50,000 square feet. Working to become aluminum ready, this location is prepared to deliver expert repairs to all makes and models. Helping nearby dealerships with their collision repair work is a focus for Johnson, a former dealership owner who understands their need to provide premier service to their customers.

“I am thrilled that Kurt has decided to expand his operations, as he is committed to high repair standards and has proven that through his nine-year partnership with CARSTAR,” says Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “A part of the Puget Sound Business Group, Kurt has been involved in this growing family of franchise partners who look to become more than just repair center owners but integral members of their community.”

Johnson and his wife, Kathy, enjoy being a part of their local community and are always looking for ways to support it, either with their time or donations. Johnson hopes having a second location will allow them to support the community in an even greater way.

CARSTAR is actively seeking new franchise partners. Interested parties should call (844) 906-9764.