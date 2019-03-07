CARSTAR Douglas Auto Body Celebrates Opening

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Douglas Auto Body, one of Pasadena’s largest repair centers, located at 2453 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, Calif.

Originally started in 1956 by their father, CARSTAR Douglas Auto Body’s owners Armen and Kevin Daghla are eager to continue their father’s legacy while also accelerating the growth of the already large location. Hesitant at first about joining a network, Armen felt comfortable once he began going through the immersion process and working alongside his extended CARSTAR family.

“This is already a family business for us, so it was encouraging to be welcomed in by the CARSTAR team with such open arms and support right off the bat, proving that this partnership is a good match for us,” said Armen. “My brother Kevin and I are second-generation repair center owners and, with the added support of our long-time friend and now general manager Arshak, we are the three musketeers who work tremendously well together to ensure our customers are treated like royalty.”

CARSTAR Douglas Auto Body is a 50,000-square-foot facility located in the heart of Pasadena on Colorado Boulevard. It is officially certified by over 10 vehicle manufacturers and has earned one of the industry’s highest role-relevant training statuses, I-CAR Gold.

“Prioritizing repair quality, process and the customer experience is what makes Armen, Kevin and Arshak as well as their team a tremendous fit in the CARSTAR family because our values align so perfectly,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “We are thrilled to have these ‘three musketeers’ and their premier facility within the CARSTAR network, and we know our partners will be eager to work with the outstanding team in Pasadena.”

Deeply involved in their community, CARSTAR Douglas Auto Body participates in car giveaway programs, safe driving campaigns and even “No-Shave November” in support of prostate cancer awareness. The shop is looking forward to participating in Cystic Fibrosis Foundation fundraising, the charity of choice for CARSTAR.