The CARSTAR EDGE Performance Group (EPG) kicked off 2020 with a national meeting in January at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta for franchise partners, store managers and CARSTAR corporate team members. Through the EPG meetings, CARSTAR continued to drive performance improvements across the CARSTAR network through national repair processes, performance standards and training focused on delivering those standards.

At the meetings, more than 200 CARSTAR franchise partners, managers and team members joined together to plan for the year ahead and hear from CARSTAR’s operations, marketing, insurance sales and development team members.

The event featured special keynote speaker Ross Bernstein, author of “The Champion’s Code: Building Relationships Through Life Lessons of Integrity and Accountability from the Sports World to the Business World.” Bernstein will be a featured speaker at the 2020 CARSTAR Conference in Toronto later this year. In the keynote session, Bernstein focused on dozens of amazing leaders from the world of sports and explained how they were able to create “buy-in” through some very unorthodox methods. His tips for the audience addressed how to:

Lead with integrity in order to achieve success

Create buy-in to connect with millennials, boomers and challenging co-workers

Generate momentum through leading by example and mentorship of others

Create a winner’s mindset in order to stay self-motivated through good times and bad

The winter 2020 EPG meeting also included a recruiting and hiring workshop, vendor expo and reception, business valuation exercise and a seminar on Quickbooks updates for 2020.

CARSTAR EPG stores met in zone groups for a thorough review of their financial numbers as well. This consisted of discussing the wins and areas for improvement, as well as collaborating on best practices and new ideas to bring back to their stores.