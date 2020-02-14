CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision Hosts Ladies Night for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Click Here to Read More

David Ellis, owner of the collision repair facility, along with his team, moved all the repair equipment and draped the space to make room for 10 local vendors who displayed their products and services. Although a snowstorm prevented some attendees from coming, the team still hosted over 50 women.

“We provided food and drinks, had a DJ playing great music and raffled off some amazing prizes, which helped us raise almost $2,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” said Ellis. “We were also proud to host our local Cystic Fibrosis Foundation executive director from the Michigan chapter, as she helped educate us all about CF.”

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a fatal genetic disease with no cure. CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. A defective gene causes a thick, buildup of mucus in the lungs, pancreas and other organs leading to infections, extensive lung damage and eventually respiratory failure.

“We are grateful for David Ellis’ enthusiasm and dedication to raise funds, awareness and help advance the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” said Shelly Francis, Michigan chapter executive director, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “It is because of companies like CARSTAR Ellis Brothers that we believe that one day CF will stand for cure found.”