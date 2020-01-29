CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision Opens in Milford Township, Michigan

Click Here to Read More

David Ellis, owner of CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision, got into the industry over 20 years ago when he was operating a small mobile scratch and dent removal company. Surrounded by state certified technicians, Ellis and his team were able to grow their operations into one of the biggest in Michigan, which motivated him to expand his business into auto body repair.

“Experience is important to me, and having been in the business so long, I like to surround myself with established leaders, which is why I joined CARSTAR,” said Ellis. “We have two main goals we have always been committed to here. The first is to provide complete, safe and quality repairs. The second is to create a five-star experience with each customer – and the resources of CARSTAR helps us achieve both.”

This 13,000-square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to perform premier collision repairs to all makes and models. Recently earning its aluminum welding certification, CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision is close to achieving its I-CAR Gold status.

“CARSTAR has been in collision repair for over 30 years, and we know what it take to grow these facilities to be leaders in our industry,” said Dean Fisher, president of CARSTAR. “Investing in equipment, certifications and training are all crucial to thrive in this industry, and it is an external validator that demonstrates your capabilities to the community.”