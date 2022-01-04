CARSTAR Gobel’s Collision Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with CARSTAR Gobel’s Collision, Allstate and Genesis Rescue Systems hosted more than 35 first responders from West Plains, Mo., and surrounding areas at a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication as part of the NABC’s First Responder Emergency Extrication program (F.R.E.E.) program.

When drivers in West Plains and the surrounding areas have an accident, they rely on the community’s first

responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving late-model vehicles with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps first responders stay abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design, including high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems and onboard technology. Alternative fuel systems found in electric and hybrid vehicles also present new challenges for first responders on the accident scene.