 CARSTAR Gobel's Collision Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CARSTAR Gobel's Collision Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

on

SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand

on

Driven Brands Expands Auto Glass Offering into U.S.

on

SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

MORE POST

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

Trending Now

News: CARSTAR Gobel’s Collision Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

Associations: SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand

Consolidators: Driven Brands Expands Auto Glass Offering into U.S.

Associations: SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CARSTAR Gobel’s Collision Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with CARSTAR Gobel’s Collision, Allstate and Genesis Rescue Systems hosted more than 35 first responders from West Plains, Mo., and surrounding areas at a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication as part of the NABC’s First Responder Emergency Extrication program (F.R.E.E.) program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
First responders from West Plains, Mo., who learned the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication as part of the NABC F.R.E.E. program.

When drivers in West Plains and the surrounding areas have an accident, they rely on the community’s first
responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving late-model vehicles with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps first responders stay abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design, including high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems and onboard technology. Alternative fuel systems found in electric and hybrid vehicles also present new challenges for first responders on the accident scene.

Advertisement

Allstate provided the vehicles, and Genesis Rescue Systems supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Classic Collision Expands in Upper Northwest

News: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Features of the Week

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business