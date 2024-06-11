 CARSTAR Hayden Earns Top Spot in 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards for Best Auto Body Shop

For the fifth consecutive year, CARSTAR Hayden has been recognized as the Best Auto Body Shop at the 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards.

Jason Stahl
Published:

CARSTAR Hayden has been recognized as the Best Auto Body Shop at the 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards for the fifth consecutive year. CARSTAR Hayden not only won in their region, but also beat others for the statewide title. This prestigious award celebrates the outstanding contributions of businesses and organizations across Idaho. 

Under the ownership of Greg Solesbee, CARSTAR Hayden joined the CARSTAR network in the spring of 2018, consistently delivering top-notch service to the Boise community. 

CARSTAR Hayden has a history of success at Idaho’s Best Awards. In 2020, they ranked among the Statewide Top 3 and earned the Best of Panhandle award. This achievement was repeated in the following years, with CARSTAR Hayden securing the Best of Panhandle award in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, and most recently, Solesbee was named the Executive of the Year by BodyShop Business

“Receiving recognition from Idaho’s Best Awards is a significant honor,” said Solesbee. “Our decision to join CARSTAR was driven by our commitment to uphold our family-owned and operated principles. I’m thankful that our dedication remains valued by the community. I can’t wait to see what’s to come.” 

As an I-CAR Gold Class facility, CARSTAR Hayden specializes in OEM car repair, boasting certifications from major manufacturers like Tesla, Hyundai, FCA, Nissan, KIA, Ford and Subaru. The facility also holds an Assured Performance Certification, showcasing its commitment to upholding the highest collision repair standards. 

With a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, Solesbee looks forward to continued growth, building stronger community connections, and providing customers with outstanding service and a seamless repair process. 

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com. 

