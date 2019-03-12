CARSTAR Hosts Regional EDGE Performance Group Meetings

CARSTAR announced that it held zone-aligned regional EDGE Performance Group (EPG) meetings in February in Tampa Bay, Fla., Dallas, Texas, and Denver, Colo.

At the meetings, which were geared toward driving performance improvements across the CARSTAR network through national repair processes, performance standards and focused training, more than 85 CARSTAR franchise partners, managers and team members heard from their zone-aligned corporate partners on important updates specific to their zone. These updates included marketing, insurance sales and development.

CARSTAR’s analytics team hosted a training breakout session on CARSTAR’s brand-new EDGE Scoreboard, which helps franchise partners analyze their sales performance, operational performance, NPS score and EDGE Assessment results. They also conducted hands-on training on CCC repair planning, and spent time reviewing CARSTAR’s new Scanning Reference Guide. Following these breakout sessions, CARSTAR EPG stores met in their groups for a full-day review of their financial numbers that consisted of discussing the wins, areas for improvement, as well as collaborating on best practices and new ideas to bring back to their stores.

“The program, now in its sixth year, accelerates CARSTAR’s strong performance and helps us deliver the collision repair industry’s highest-quality vehicle repairs,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “Providing in-depth and store-specific support for CARSTAR franchise partners are the purpose of these meetings, and these are just another tool we use to achieve industry-leading levels of operational excellence as well as new levels of customer satisfaction.”

CARSTAR will host the next series of the EDGE Performance Group meetings in Spring 2019.