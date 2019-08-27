CARSTAR Hosts Top Franchise Partners at PGA Tour Championship

(Left to right) CARSTAR franchise partner Eric Horvath, owner of CARSTAR Legacy Auto Body in Allentown, Pa., Collin Welsh, director of development for CARSTAR Canada, and Matt Foxx, director of development for CARSTAR U.S.

CARSTAR announced that it held its first CARSTAR MSO Growth Summit in Atlanta last week, where it treated top CARSTAR franchise partners from the U.S. and Canada to golf at Druid Hills Golf Course and a VIP experience at the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. CARSTAR was listed as a proud partner of the PGA Tour Championship.

With 15 franchise partners in attendance, the CARSTAR team discussed organic growth opportunities in current and expanding markets. The participants represented more than 40 CARSTAR collision repair locations in the U.S. and Canada and are expected to add at least 10 more locations this year. CARSTAR said organic growth represents 40 percent of its current 2019 growth and will account for 50 percent of its growth in 2020.

“The opportunity to spend time with franchise partners who have multiple locations and glean wisdom from them on topics such as how they picked their locations, financing avenues, staffing and load leveling, among others, is priceless,” said Steve Hahn, owner of CARSTAR Metcalf in Kansas City.

Added CARSTAR Vice President of Development Dave Foster, “As we accelerate our growth across North America, we want to have the best franchise partners leading our new collision repair facilities. Many of the CARSTAR franchise partners have refined their approach to success for their current locations and are looking for more growth opportunities. This was a great opportunity to get together with these top operators and collectively explore how we can advance together.”

For more information on CARSTAR or joining the franchise, visit CARSTARFranchise.com or call (844) 906-9764.