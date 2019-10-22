CARSTAR Ideal Arvada Donates Recycled Ride to Veteran

CARSTAR Ideal Arvada of Arvada, Colo., along with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) and Hertz, donated a Recycled Ride on Oct. 19 to a deserving veteran who will now be independent and have the ability to work and take care of her family.

“It was an honor to meet our recipient, Alexandria Faulkner, and recognize her service in the U.S. Army at this popular Denver event,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC. “Many thanks to our NABC level one members Hertz and CARSTAR for making today’s car presentation possible. We hope it provides Alexandria the opportunity to fulfill her potential in her post-military career.

Faulkner received a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. She served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist/E-4 in Iraq from 2005 to 2006. She received the following commendations:

Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

National Defense Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Army Achievement Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon

Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device

“My husband and I are disabled veterans, and this car will allow us to get to medical appointments and other daily activities,” said Faulkner. “I work at the VFW as the Post 1 Commander, so it will also help me take care of other veterans.”

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Striped by Louie, Street Smart Window Tinting, Discount Tire and Ralph Schomp Hyundai. Participating CARSTAR Ideal Arvada team members included: Wayne Samuel, general manager; Jeff Samuel, owner; Sheila Samuel Lefor, owner; Jami Sandstrom, parts manager; John Bey; John Mares; and LJ Sandavol-Navarro.