Connect with us

Consolidators

CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Holds Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body held the ChamberGolf Outing on Sept. 23, 2021 in Mount Prospect, Ill., for the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Rob Irmen, manager of CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body

Nearly 100 members of the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce attended the event, where CARSTAR Ideal sponsored a hole for the eighth consecutive year. In addition to the tent and signage at the first hole, CARSTAR Ideal hosted the CARSTAR “Slam Dunk” putting contest, in which 16 of the contestants succeeded in sinking the 10-foot putt. Rob Irmen, manager of CARSTAR Ideal, was there to shake hands with the chamber dignitaries and distribute tees, snacks, soda and bottled water.

“This event is always a great way to connect with our community,” said Irmen. “Even the 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts could not deter the enthusiastic duffers. We love to hear stories from the Chamber of Commerce members about the great service they have received at our facility, and we earned at least three referrals during the day.”

Advertisement

CARSTAR’s longstanding partnership is much appreciated by the chamber.

“CARSTAR always has the most eventful and fun tent,” said John Eierling, event coordinator. “The event typically raises approximately $10,000 that is used to promote new and smaller businesses in Mount Prospect, and we’re proud to have CARSTAR as a part of that program.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Gerber Collision & Glass Expands to Iowa

Consolidators: CARSTAR Announces Opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in California, Enters Nevada

Advertisement

on

CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Holds Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

on

Service King Set to Open New Facility in Deer Park, Illinois

on

CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Raises Money for Cystic Fibrosis

on

Craftsman Collision Raises $31,000 for Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Holds Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

News: Association News

News: People on the Move

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Sponsored Content: Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

PROXXON, Inc.

PROXXON, Inc.
Phone: +1 (828) 522-4377Fax: +1 (828) 522-4376
P.O. Box 1909, Hickory North Carolina 28603-1909
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Preaching to the Non-Converted: Shops Speak Out on Proper Scanning, Diagnostics and Calibrations

Sponsored Content

Shop Inventory? Your Account Manager Can Help with That!

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Sponsored Content

PRIMED FOR PRODUCTIVITY
Connect
BodyShop Business