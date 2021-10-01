CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Holds Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

Click Here to Read More

Rob Irmen, manager of CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body

Nearly 100 members of the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce attended the event, where CARSTAR Ideal sponsored a hole for the eighth consecutive year. In addition to the tent and signage at the first hole, CARSTAR Ideal hosted the CARSTAR “Slam Dunk” putting contest, in which 16 of the contestants succeeded in sinking the 10-foot putt. Rob Irmen, manager of CARSTAR Ideal, was there to shake hands with the chamber dignitaries and distribute tees, snacks, soda and bottled water.

“This event is always a great way to connect with our community,” said Irmen. “Even the 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts could not deter the enthusiastic duffers. We love to hear stories from the Chamber of Commerce members about the great service they have received at our facility, and we earned at least three referrals during the day.”