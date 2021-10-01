CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Holds Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body held the ChamberGolf Outing on Sept. 23, 2021 in Mount Prospect, Ill., for the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce.
Nearly 100 members of the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce attended the event, where CARSTAR Ideal sponsored a hole for the eighth consecutive year. In addition to the tent and signage at the first hole, CARSTAR Ideal hosted the CARSTAR “Slam Dunk” putting contest, in which 16 of the contestants succeeded in sinking the 10-foot putt. Rob Irmen, manager of CARSTAR Ideal, was there to shake hands with the chamber dignitaries and distribute tees, snacks, soda and bottled water.
“This event is always a great way to connect with our community,” said Irmen. “Even the 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts could not deter the enthusiastic duffers. We love to hear stories from the Chamber of Commerce members about the great service they have received at our facility, and we earned at least three referrals during the day.”
CARSTAR’s longstanding partnership is much appreciated by the chamber.
“CARSTAR always has the most eventful and fun tent,” said John Eierling, event coordinator. “The event typically raises approximately $10,000 that is used to promote new and smaller businesses in Mount Prospect, and we’re proud to have CARSTAR as a part of that program.”