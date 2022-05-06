CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision Opens in Deer Park, N.Y.

Click Here to Read More

Scott Hotalen, owner of CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision, has been in the collision repair industry for several years and has been part of the CARSTAR family since 1996. Now, he has opened his fifth collision repair facility and is looking forward to supporting another community.

“Our team is made up of some of the best technicians in the area, and we are ready to expand with more of Long Island’s top-tier technicians,” said Hotalen. “We joined CARSTAR because time and time again, they prove that they are a company that supports family business, are dedicated to supporting their local communities, and are the best collision repair franchise in North America.”