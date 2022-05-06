News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to S.C. Woman at WIN Conference
CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision Opens in Deer Park, N.Y.
CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision in Deer Park, N.Y.
Scott Hotalen, owner of CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision, has been in the collision repair industry for several years and has been part of the CARSTAR family since 1996. Now, he has opened his fifth collision repair facility and is looking forward to supporting another community.
“Our team is made up of some of the best technicians in the area, and we are ready to expand with more of Long Island’s top-tier technicians,” said Hotalen. “We joined CARSTAR because time and time again, they prove that they are a company that supports family business, are dedicated to supporting their local communities, and are the best collision repair franchise in North America.”
The CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision center is 25,000 square feet and conveniently located near the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. The large facility services all vehicle makes and models as well as works with all insurance carriers and has achieved I-CAR Gold status.
“Scott has been a long-time CARSTAR franchise owner, and we are proud to see him continue to grow, 26 after joining, with his fifth shop,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “He holds his team to a high standard of collision repair performance, and we are excited that another community will benefit from their level of repair excellence.”