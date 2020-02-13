Connect with us

Consolidators

CARSTAR John’s Body Shop Opens in Poulsbo, Washington

BodyShop Business Staff Writers



CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR John’s Body Shop in Poulsbo, Wash., an 8,400-square-foot facility that is I-CAR Gold.

The facility opened as John’s Bodyworks in 1978 by John Ball. Ball’s nephew Joel Hanson grew up in this repair center, which sparked his interest in collision repair. As a body technician from 18 onwards, at various facilities in the area, Hanson and his partner, Emily Swain, took on this family shop in 2016 and made significant updates to its operations.

“We were excited to reinvest into the business to ensure we were equipped with everything needed for modern collision repairs,” said Swain, owner of CARSTAR John’s Body Shop. “Joining CARSTAR was a part of that, and we did a lot of research to ensure this would be the right fit. After talking with existing owners and visiting other facilities, we felt like it was a perfect fit.”

Added CARSTAR President Dean Fisher, “We know how personal this business is for owners like Joel, because it has spanned across generations. That is why the camaraderie amongst our owners is like a family and we work hard to create opportunities for franchise partners to build on these relationships. Events like our EDGE Performance Groups, MSO meetings, growth events and our annual North American conference allow our CARSTAR family to learn from one another.”

In this article:


