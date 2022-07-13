CARSTAR Kicks Off First Day of Annual Conference

CARSTAR kicked off the festivities for its CARSTAR Conference 2022 on July 13 with a gathering of its North American franchise partners, vendors, insurance carriers and industry leaders in Nashville.

The CARSTAR Conference 2022 is running July 13-15 in the Music City at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. It is the first in-person gathering of the U.S. and Canadian operations since 2019. CARSTAR franchise partners from across North America, corporate team members, vendors and industry leaders are participating in the event.

CARSTAR Conference 2022 kicked off with a unique walk for cystic fibrosis on Wednesday morning through the beautiful Gaylord Opryland Resort. Opening ceremonies will follow in the afternoon, then CARSTAR Conference 2022 guests will join for a special opening night activity.

CARSTAR will continue to accelerate its growth mission with two days of programs on strategic planning, financial management, marketing initiatives, operational improvements, technical education sessions, panel discussions, motivational speakers, OEM breakout sessions, a vendor expo and more. CARSTAR Conference 2022 will close Friday night with the annual CARSTAR dinner and awards gala.