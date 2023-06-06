 CARSTAR Kicks Off Summer Splash Promotion for Customers

Consolidators

CARSTAR announced it is giving back to its communities with a special Summer Splash sweepstakes.

During the month of June, customers will have a chance to win a special summer prize by visiting a special webpage. To enter, customers will share how they get involved in their community, their first and last name, email and address. Five lucky winners will receive a prize package of summer essentials that includes a Yeti cooler, four branded koozies, a branded water bottle and a branded towel.

Additionally, each entry will be matched with a $1 contribution from CARSTAR Corporate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CIF). Financial matching will max out at 10,000 entries or $10,000 to CIF. If the maximum numbers of entries are not reached, CARSTAR Corporate will still fulfill the $10,000 donation.

The Summer Splash promotion runs in tandem with Shine Season, a three-month-long fundraising initiative that encourages franchise partners and corporate staff to get involved with the CIF by raising funds for cystic fibrosis research, advocacy and care.

“It brings me great pride watching our owners and their customers support causes that are near and dear to themselves and their respective communities,” said Damien Reyna, COO of U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “I look forward to witnessing the selfless dedication of our network during Summer Splash, Shine Season and future fundraising events to come.”

With over $4 million raised to date for cystic fibrosis research, advocacy, and care, CARSTAR is optimistic about making a continued positive impact this summer season.

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.

