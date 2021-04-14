CARSTAR La Habra Donates Food to 150 Frontline Workers

Click Here to Read More

“We wanted to try and do something for our local healthcare workers, and once we started investigating ways to give back, we realized we could also help support a local business if we donated a meal,” said Dennis Truong, owner of CARSTAR La Habra. “Our goal became clear afterwards: to provide a meal for every staff member – with food from a wonderful local restaurant.”

Truong decided to purchase meals from Lee’s Sandwiches, a locally owned bakery. Lee’s Sandwiches also joined the contribution, providing a discount because the meal was for La Habra frontline healthcare workers.

“This kind and thoughtful offer was very much appreciated by the caregivers, and we thank CARSTAR for thinking of us,” said Brian Helleland, chief executive, Providence St. Jude Medical Center. “During this challenging time, we’ve been comforted, encouraged and humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support from our community.”

Established over 60 years ago by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, Providence St. Jude has grown into one of the state’s most respected and technologically advanced hospitals.

“The employees at Providence St. Jude never skipped a beat throughout this pandemic, so it was important for us to thank them for their hard work throughout this challenging year,” said Truong. “We’re deeply involved in fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, so we know how much care, assistance and support some patients need and how hard these healthcare heroes work.”