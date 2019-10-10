CARSTAR Launches 700th North American Collision Repair Facility

CARSTAR has announced the opening of its 700th location with CARSTAR Montrose in Montrose, Calif. The addition of CARSTAR Montrose into the network family not only marks a historic moment but also, CARSTAR states, represents the level of excellence within the brand.

“Becoming known for our premier collision repair quality and service is only made possible because of our growing franchise family of local owners and operators who care about the communities they serve,” said Dean Fisher, president of CARSTAR. “We are truly a family of family businesses, and our commitment to providing our customers with best-in-class services remains paramount. It is because of this commitment to performance that we have reached these levels of accelerated growth.”

CARSTAR says the highest-quality collision repair performance remains one of its key areas of focus, as OEM partners continue to innovate vehicle designs to enhance both driver experience and safety.

“We believe the insurance and OEM relationships that CARSTAR fosters are a game changer for any independent collision repair operator that’s looking to succeed in today’s competitive and complex environment,” said Daniel Panduro, owner of CARSTAR Montrose. “This is one of the many reasons why we decided to join CARSTAR, and we are excited to have all of our locations a part of this network, in addition to being the 700th facility for the CARSTAR family.”

Daniel Panduro, along with his ownership team, Sandy Panduro and Brian Frame, also own two other locations in the Southern California region, CARSTAR North Glendale and CARSTAR Sun Valley. These three new facilities bring the total store count in California to 50, with almost 25 in Southern California alone.

As the CARSTAR network continues this rapid growth, so does its support for its charitable cause, fighting cystic fibrosis.

“We are grateful for CARSTAR’s enthusiasm and dedication to raise funds and awareness and help advance the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” says Elizabeth Thompson, corporate engagement senior director, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “Its commitment to CF has particularly strengthened in the U.S., which is why we awarded CARSTAR Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Rising Star award earlier this year, and we are excited to see the momentum continue alongside this growing franchise family.”

