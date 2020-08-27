CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Raises $20,000 for Local Make-A-Wish

Click Here to Read More

The event, held at White Hawk Country Club on Aug. 6, had over 30 sponsors and 72 golf participants. Corporate sponsorships included BASF, the Behling Family, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, First Team, Hammond Optimist, Horizon Bank, National Coating Systems, People’s Bank and United Services.

“The outpouring of support from the Northwest Indiana community is overwhelming, and we are honored to continue our great partnership with CARSTAR Liss Auto Body,” said Amy Nelson, senior director of development, Make-A-Wish.

Two “wish” recipients will be selected from the Northwest Indiana area. Xavier, a 12-year-old from Hobart, was the first recipient selected, who originally wished to golf in California. Due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions, his “wish” was modified. Xavier instead asked for a small fishing boat so he and his family would have the opportunity to escape his difficult medical routines.

“Holding a golf outing during these unprecedented times was a tough decision, however, we decided to continue supporting this great cause and we are so glad we did,” said Charlotte Liss, marketing manager of CARSTAR Liss Auto Body. “We modified the outing to keep everyone safe and forged forward, creating astounding results. We are blessed to have some amazing business partners as well as friends, and we deeply appreciate those that have helped us make this all possible.”