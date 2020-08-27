Connect with us

Consolidators

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Raises $20,000 for Local Make-A-Wish

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body raised $20,000 at its 15th Annual Charity Golf Outing benefiting Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and the greater Indiana Region.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The event, held at White Hawk Country Club on Aug. 6, had over 30 sponsors and 72 golf participants. Corporate sponsorships included BASF, the Behling Family, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, First Team, Hammond Optimist, Horizon Bank, National Coating Systems, People’s Bank and United Services.

“The outpouring of support from the Northwest Indiana community is overwhelming, and we are honored to continue our great partnership with CARSTAR Liss Auto Body,” said Amy Nelson, senior director of development, Make-A-Wish.

Two “wish” recipients will be selected from the Northwest Indiana area. Xavier, a 12-year-old from Hobart, was the first recipient selected, who originally wished to golf in California. Due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions, his “wish” was modified. Xavier instead asked for a small fishing boat so he and his family would have the opportunity to escape his difficult medical routines.

“Holding a golf outing during these unprecedented times was a tough decision, however, we decided to continue supporting this great cause and we are so glad we did,” said Charlotte Liss, marketing manager of CARSTAR Liss Auto Body. “We modified the outing to keep everyone safe and forged forward, creating astounding results. We are blessed to have some amazing business partners as well as friends, and we deeply appreciate those that have helped us make this all possible.”

Advertisement

Over the past 15 years, CARSTAR Liss Auto Body has donated over $200,000 to Make-A-Wish for granting wishes in Northwest Indiana.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Expands Presence in California

Consolidators: Painters Supply & Equipment Expands into Mid-Atlantic U.S.

Consolidators: CARSTAR on Nicholasville Opens in Kentucky

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Expands in Orange County, Calif.

Advertisement

on

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Raises $20,000 for Local Make-A-Wish

on

Consolidator Report

on

Consolidator Report: Week of Aug. 17

on

Key Choice Collision Centers Seeking New Partners in Midwest
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Accessing the FCA SGW with Your Scan Tool

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: People on the Move

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Video: VIDEO: Vehicle Battery Diagnostics
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

S&H Industries

S&H Industries
Contact: Ed Clancy Fax: 216-831-9573
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Article Exposes Insurance Company Steering Tactics

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Refinish

Spray-Gun Tips for Automotive Painting
Connect