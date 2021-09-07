Connect with us

Consolidators

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Raises $30,000 for Make-A-Wish

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The annual 2021 CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Make-A-Wish golf outing at White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point, Ind., was a success once again, although this year’s event took a slightly different path to raising nearly $30,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and two local children.

Corey and Charlotte Liss, owners of CARSTAR Liss Auto Body in Crown Point and CARSTAR Liss Auto BodySchererville in Schererville, have held the annual fundraiser for 16 years. This year’s event attracted some 110 players for the best-ball tournament. Due to staffing limitations, the Liss’s decided to forgo the typical silent auction and raffle prizes and passed the hat for donations instead for the local recipients.

“It was an amazing and humbling day this year, to say the least,” said Corey Liss. “My wife Charlotte normally leads this event, but couldn’t this year due to foot surgery. So, we streamlined the event and decided to pass the hat for donations on the day of the tournament. We had one person raise their hand and offer to match up to $5,000! Then two people said they would donate $1,000. Then we passed the hat and raised another $4,500! The generosity was unbelievable. We were able to raise around $28,000 for the day.”

Two Make-A-Wish families were beneficiaries of the event:

  • Charlotte, a six-year-old girl from Highland, Ind., who is battling a nervous system condition. She would like a pool to spend time outside with her family.
  • Jacob, a 15-year-old boy from Crown Point, Ind., who has a genetic disorder. He is a fan of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and would like to redecorate his room to reflect his passion for sports.

The Liss’s were recognized this past weekend at the regional Make-A-Wish Gala in Indianapolis for their many years of support for Make-A-Wish and their fundraising efforts.

