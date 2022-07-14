CARSTAR Mokan Group Holds Golf Tournament for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group recently held its 29th Annual CARSTAR Golf Tournament at Adams Pointe Golf Club, in Blue Springs, Mo., to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Heart of America Chapter in Kansas City.

The CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group has been raising funds for cystic fibrosis for nearly three decades.

“Every year for nearly three decades, we’re honored to get together and collectively raise funds to help children in need by funding cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy,” said Steve Hahn, owner of CARSTAR Metcalf and leader of the CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group. “Many thanks to our entire team across the Missouri and Kansas region who worked so hard to make this possible. Their collective efforts contributed to a tremendous event to benefit children with cystic fibrosis.”

The CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group is comprised of CARSTAR locations across Kansas City, where CARSTAR was founded in 1989, including: