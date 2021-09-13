Connect with us

Consolidators

CARSTAR MOKAN Raises $10,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group recently held its 28th Annual CARSTAR Golf Tournament at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo., to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Heart of America Chapter in Kansas City.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Every year for nearly three decades, we’re honored to get together and collectively raise funds to help children in need by funding cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy,” said Steve Hahn, owner of CARSTAR Metcalf and leader of the CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group. “Many thanks to Jennifer Rankin, production manager at the CARSTAR Blue Springs location owned by her father (who also is part owner of CARSTAR Leavenworth) who stepped in and helped organize the tournament. She did a great job managing the tournament while running their shop.”

The CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group is comprised of CARSTAR locations across Kansas City, where CARSTAR was founded in 1989, including:

  • CARSTAR Metcalf – owner Steve Hahn
  • CARSTAR Cunningham – owner Jenny and Allen Wolfe
  • CARSTAR North Kansas City – owner Dan Greig
  • CARSTAR Riverside – owner Mike Cupp
  • CARSTAR Lee’s Summit, CARSTAR Lawrence, CARSTAR Leavenworth and CARSTAR Raytown – owners Ron and Ryan Glenn
  • CARSTAR Carrenders – owners Aaron and Cristi Carrender
  • CARSTAR Crystal Lenexa
  • CARSTAR Crystal 135th, CARSTAR Crystal Collision Lenexa and CARSTAR Roe Body Shop – owner MJ Alagha
  • CARSTAR Blue Springs – owner Mike Hobick/Jennifer Rankin
  • CARSTAR Wicklunds – owners Gerald and Billy Wicklund

Jamie Hendrickson, field performance manager for the CARSTAR corporate team and member of the Cystic Fibrosis’ Kansas City Great Strides committee, helped coordinate the event.

Advertisement

“We are truly appreciative of the continued support and generosity of the CARSTAR MOKAN business group,” said Jillain Williams, senior development director at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Heart of America Chapter.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Chicagoland Raises Funds for Cystic Fibrosis

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in Downtown LA

Consolidators: Crash Champions Enters Idaho Market

Consolidators: CARSTAR Opens First Location in Charlotte

Advertisement

on

CARSTAR MOKAN Raises $10,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

on

Classic Collision of Merritt Island Donates Refurbished Vehicle to Local Student

on

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Raises $30,000 for Make-A-Wish

on

Focus Advisors Analyzes Gerber Acquisition of Collision Works
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: WIN Accepting Pay-It-Forward Membership Applications

Sponsored Content: Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!

Products: Mando Corp. Releases New Line of Cooling Fan Assemblies

Consolidators: CARSTAR MOKAN Raises $10,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

News: Empire Auto Parts Expands in Georgia
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

RBL Products, Inc.

RBL Products, Inc.
Contact: Nick RieserFax: 859-578-8336
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Spray Wide and Save Time

Sponsored Content

Four Top Paid Search Strategies for Collision Shops

Sponsored Content

PRIMED FOR PRODUCTIVITY

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station
Connect
BodyShop Business