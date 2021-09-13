CARSTAR MOKAN Raises $10,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group recently held its 28th Annual CARSTAR Golf Tournament at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo., to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Heart of America Chapter in Kansas City.

“Every year for nearly three decades, we’re honored to get together and collectively raise funds to help children in need by funding cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy,” said Steve Hahn, owner of CARSTAR Metcalf and leader of the CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group. “Many thanks to Jennifer Rankin, production manager at the CARSTAR Blue Springs location owned by her father (who also is part owner of CARSTAR Leavenworth) who stepped in and helped organize the tournament. She did a great job managing the tournament while running their shop.”

The CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group is comprised of CARSTAR locations across Kansas City, where CARSTAR was founded in 1989, including:

CARSTAR Metcalf – owner Steve Hahn

CARSTAR Cunningham – owner Jenny and Allen Wolfe

CARSTAR North Kansas City – owner Dan Greig

CARSTAR Riverside – owner Mike Cupp

CARSTAR Lee’s Summit, CARSTAR Lawrence, CARSTAR Leavenworth and CARSTAR Raytown – owners Ron and Ryan Glenn

CARSTAR Carrenders – owners Aaron and Cristi Carrender

CARSTAR Crystal Lenexa

CARSTAR Crystal 135th, CARSTAR Crystal Collision Lenexa and CARSTAR Roe Body Shop – owner MJ Alagha

CARSTAR Blue Springs – owner Mike Hobick/Jennifer Rankin

CARSTAR Wicklunds – owners Gerald and Billy Wicklund

Jamie Hendrickson, field performance manager for the CARSTAR corporate team and member of the Cystic Fibrosis’ Kansas City Great Strides committee, helped coordinate the event.