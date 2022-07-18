CARSTAR Names Top CARSTAR Stores in U.S. and Canada

CARSTAR recognized Jason Wong, owner of CARSTAR Auto World Collision in the Bay Area with locations in San Francisco and San Jose, as the top CARSTAR franchise partner in the country.

(Left to right): Jeff Labanovich, CARSTAR Operations, Canada; David, Robert and Ezra Kember; Jason Wong; Sabrina Thring, CARSTAR Operations U.S.; and Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands Wong received his award at CARSTAR at the opening ceremonies of the CARSTAR Conference 2022 on July 13, 2022, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. In the category for top system award winners, Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands, presented the U.S. and Canadian Franchisee of the Year awards, which are the highest awards given in the CARSTAR system and represent the best of the best that is CARSTAR. The winners were chosen on criteria such as using all vendors possible, attending the annual conference, commitment to the EDGE program, being image compliant, submitting reports on time online, and delivering consistently high CSI for the month and quarterly periods.

Wong, who joined CARSTAR in 2018 after several decades of operating a collision repair facility, built an exemplary business model with CARSTAR that delivered exponential growth for his first CARSTAR location. Wong generates outstanding performance across all CARSTAR KPIs, from length of rental to CSI scores. He is known for providing superior customer service, community philanthropy and industry leadership, all with a humble attitude and engaging smile. “This is incredible! What an honor to be named as the CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year,” said Wong. “Thank you to the team at CARSTAR — the leadership from Michael Macaluso and Dean Fisher, the operations team and our team at CARSTAR Auto World Collision. I texted them first thing to say it was a team award, not the franchisee of the year award but the franchise of the year. This shows that the CARSTAR way works, and all the CSI and KPI measurements prove the performance.”

