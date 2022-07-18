 CARSTAR Names Top CARSTAR Stores in U.S. and Canada
CARSTAR Names Top Franchisees in U.S. and Canada

What Are Non-Qualified Benefits?

Troubleshooting Calibration Failures, Part 1

Troubleshooting a failed calibration comes down to knowing the failure, vehicle or fixtures.

Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert Systems

Are you familiar with ADAS blind spot detection and cross traffic alert systems?

Consolidators

CARSTAR Names Top Franchisees in U.S. and Canada

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR recognized Jason Wong, owner of CARSTAR Auto World Collision in the Bay Area with locations in San Francisco and San Jose, as the top CARSTAR franchise partner in the country.

Click Here to Read More
(Left to right): Jeff Labanovich, CARSTAR Operations, Canada; David, Robert and Ezra Kember; Jason Wong; Sabrina Thring, CARSTAR Operations U.S.; and Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands

Wong received his award at CARSTAR at the opening ceremonies of the CARSTAR Conference 2022 on July 13, 2022, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

In the category for top system award winners, Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands, presented the U.S. and Canadian Franchisee of the Year awards, which are the highest awards given in the CARSTAR system and represent the best of the best that is CARSTAR. The winners were chosen on criteria such as using all vendors possible, attending the annual conference, commitment to the EDGE program, being image compliant, submitting reports on time online, and delivering consistently high CSI for the month and quarterly periods.

Wong, who joined CARSTAR in 2018 after several decades of operating a collision repair facility, built an exemplary business model with CARSTAR that delivered exponential growth for his first CARSTAR location. Wong generates outstanding performance across all CARSTAR KPIs, from length of rental to CSI scores. He is known for providing superior customer service, community philanthropy and industry leadership, all with a humble attitude and engaging smile.

“This is incredible! What an honor to be named as the CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year,” said Wong. “Thank you to the team at CARSTAR — the leadership from Michael Macaluso and Dean Fisher, the operations team and our team at CARSTAR Auto World Collision. I texted them first thing to say it was a team award, not the franchisee of the year award but the franchise of the year. This shows that the CARSTAR way works, and all the CSI and KPI measurements prove the performance.”

Added Fisher, “We are so proud to honor Jason Wong and his team at CARSTAR Auto World Collision. His accomplishments are truly inspirational and he is a role model for our CARSTAR family. Since joining CARSTAR, he has become a leader through his involvement on the CARSTAR Advisory Board and a guiding force for many of our franchise partners.”

For Canada, the 2022 Franchisee of the Year is the CARSTAR Centennial Auto Group led by Ezra, David and Robert Kember. The Kembers are a proud CARSTAR family with deep roots in their community. They continuously give back, whether through supporting local sports teams, church or cystic fibrosis fundraising initiatives. The Kembers are guiding their organization through explosive growth, expanding from a six-store MSO to eight locations through acquisition. They recently built a new 9,000-square-foot facility to replace an aging store and will be adding a ninth purpose-built facility by the end of the year. All of the locations provide exceptional customer service and deliver best-in-class performance in their communities.

In this article:,
Connect
BodyShop Business