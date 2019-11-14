CARSTAR New York Locations Join Progressive in Donating Vehicles to Military Families

Just before Veterans Day, more than 100 veterans and their families received keys to newly refurbished vehicles as part of Progressive’s seventh annual Keys to Progress event. The vehicle giveaways occurred on Nov. 7 at more than 60 locations across the country, including Progressive offices and authorized vehicle repair facilities.

CARSTAR Eastern Hills in Williamsville, N.Y., CARSTAR Northeast – Blasdell in Blasdell, N.Y., and CARSTAR Collision of Amherst in Amherst, N.Y., joined forces with Progressive to present vehicles to two deserving veterans in the communities.

“Not only should we thank the military this Veterans Day, but we should resolve to thank them throughout the year for the vital service they perform for our country,” said Jon Rowcroft, chief financial officer of CARSTAR Collision of Amherst and CARSTAR Eastern Hills.

Progressive’s Keys to Progress program offers military families reliable transportation to help them get back on the road and move forward in life. Collectively, by the end of this year’s events, the program will have provided more than 700 vehicles in seven years to veterans and veteran organizations. CARSTAR has presented more than a dozen vehicles to veterans in need through the program.

Progressive’s Keys to Progress program is a reality thanks to the following organizations:

National Auto Body Council member body shops volunteer staff, resources and thousands of hours of collective time to repair the vehicles free-of-charge to veterans.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car provides the first six months of insurance for each donated vehicle. Policies are written by Progressive.

Veracity Research Co. Investigations, a veteran-owned and operated organization, helps support the recipient selection process each year.

Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. (IAA) donates some of the vehicles and provides a powertrain 12-month protection plan for most donated vehicles.

The Original 1-800-Charity Cars donates resources to facilitate titling and registration of vehicles for recipients.

Pep Boys provides a one-year routine maintenance package – including oil changes, wipers, tire rotation and more – for each donated vehicle, available through any of the nearly 1,000 Pep Boys service locations, as well as car safety kits.

Copart, a salvage partner, donates some of the vehicles.

Local charities help to identify veteran recipients in each region.

For more information on Keys to Progress, visit KeysToProgress.com.