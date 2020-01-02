Connect with us

CARSTAR of Hayden Recognized as One of Idaho's Best Businesses

CARSTAR of Hayden has been recognized by BeLocal magazine as one of Idaho’s best businesses.

CARSTAR of Hayden has been in the community for two years, while owner Greg Solesbee has been in the collision industry his whole life. Together with his team, they always keep customer service and safety top of mind.

“We know collision repairs can be confusing, so our team works hard to make sure customers always stay informed, understand the work that is being done to their vehicle and are happy with the repair quality when it is done,” said Solesbee. “We are grateful to the community for their vote of confidence for this award and look forward to continuing to provide this best-in-class service to Hayden.”

Decided by community submissions, the BeLocal winners cover a variety of categories and services. CARSTAR of Hayden won the award for choice auto body repairs, as they have a strong focus on adhering to manufacturer guidelines.

CARSTAR is actively seeking new franchise partners. Interested parties should call (844) 906-9764 or visit CARSTARfranchise.com.

