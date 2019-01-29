CARSTAR of Sterling Heights Opens in the Great Lakes State

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR of Sterling Heights located at 6309 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, Mich.

Starting like many others as a porter and detailer, Saif Yousif, owner of CARSTAR of Sterling Heights, worked his way up through the collision repair industry, eventually becoming a technician and then an assistant manager.

“Having been in the industry for as long as I have been, I was curious about CARSTAR after someone referred me to the brand saying they could help me with my operations,” said Yousif. “After reaching out, I visited the CARSTAR head office in Charlotte, North Carolina, to meet the team and learn more about their support and take on the industry. Everything just made sense for me, which is why I decided to join the network.”

According to CARSTAR, CARSTAR of Sterling Heights is a 6,000-square-foot facility that is I-CAR Gold and known for its outstanding customer service and premier repairs on all makes and models.

“With several of the employees at CARSTAR of Sterling Heights being related and long-time employees, the service level goes beyond simply completing the repair, as they treat all customers like extended family,” says Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “I always like to say that CARSTAR is like a family, and it is – because of franchise partners like Saif, who bring that feel to our network.”