CARSTAR on Nicholasville Opens in Kentucky

Kevin Rains

CARSTAR on Nicholasville is the fourth CARSTAR facility for co-owner Kevin Rains and first partnership with a local business group who owns Toyota on Nicholasville, led by Rick Avare. Rains, owner of CARSTAR – South Broadway, CARSTAR Center City and CARSTAR West Chester, is excited about the newest location and reach into Nicholasville.

“My father opened his own collision repair facility in 1978, so I grew up around this industry and it is exciting to see how far we have come,” said Rains. “Teaming up with other local entrepreneurs helps expand our service offerings to new communities and also helps us all grow because we can learn so much from one another.”

CARSTAR on Nicholasville is a 9,000-square-foot facility that is nearing the completion of its I-CAR Gold status and pursuing Toyota and Lexus certifications. Led by General Manager Thomas O’Nan, CARSTAR on Nicholasville is equipped with the latest training and equipment to provide premier repairs to all makes and models.