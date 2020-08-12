CARSTAR on Nicholasville Opens in Kentucky

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR on Nicholasville in Nicholasville, Ky.
CARSTAR on Nicholasville is the fourth CARSTAR facility for co-owner Kevin Rains and first partnership with a local business group who owns Toyota on Nicholasville, led by Rick Avare. Rains, owner of CARSTAR – South Broadway, CARSTAR Center City and CARSTAR West Chester, is excited about the newest location and reach into Nicholasville.
“My father opened his own collision repair facility in 1978, so I grew up around this industry and it is exciting to see how far we have come,” said Rains. “Teaming up with other local entrepreneurs helps expand our service offerings to new communities and also helps us all grow because we can learn so much from one another.”
CARSTAR on Nicholasville is a 9,000-square-foot facility that is nearing the completion of its I-CAR Gold status and pursuing Toyota and Lexus certifications. Led by General Manager Thomas O’Nan, CARSTAR on Nicholasville is equipped with the latest training and equipment to provide premier repairs to all makes and models.
“Although Kevin Rains only joined CARSTAR four years ago, he has quickly built a strong reputation for himself in the regions he serves, in the CARSTAR family and in the industry,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “We are thrilled to see him continue to expand and bring in new partners to further enhance his service offerings.”
Rains regularly gives back to the communities he serves. The opening of his West Chester location was the 500th store CARSTAR opened, and he commemorated that moment by donating a vehicle to a needy individual in his community. The CARSTAR on Nicholasville team looks forward to giving back to its area as well, supporting the Woodhill Community Center, a Lexington-based non-profit that seeks to empower and support the community.