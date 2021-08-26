CARSTAR Opens First Location in Charlotte

CARSTAR officially cut the ribbon on its newest location, CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Charlotte, N.C. – the hometown of Driven Brands. CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision is the first CARSTAR facility in Charlotte.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

To honor this milestone and recognize the continued growth of CARSTAR across North America, CARSTAR held a grand opening celebration at the new, state-of-the-art CARSTAR location. “We are extremely proud to open our first CARSTAR location in Driven Brands’ backyard, bringing expert collision repair and superior customer service to Charlotte-area drivers,” said Sabrina Thring, chief operating officer for collision, Driven Brands. “We have been on an accelerated growth trajectory for the past 24 months with nearly 40 new CARSTAR locations added to the network this year alone. We look forward to continuing this momentum with our strategic growth plan, as CARSTAR expands across North America.”

Advertisement

Jerry Rhyne, owner of the Rhyne Group, now has three locations – CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision Charlotte, CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision Pineville and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision Albemarle. Rhyne’s collision repair company has been serving North Carolina since 1975. CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision Charlotte is a Spies Hecker Certified Shop with Axalta Coating Systems. They also are I-CAR Gold and are an ASE-certified collision center. “CARSTAR has been a great partner for us,” said Jerry Rhyne, owner, CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision Charlotte. “They have helped us connect with amazing companies like Axalta to create our paint program, they provide operational support to help us enhance our repair processes and they provide incredible savings through its scale – something I simply can’t get as an independent owner.”

Advertisement