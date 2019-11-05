CARSTAR Opens New Store on East Coast

CARSTAR announced that it opened its 25th store in New York, CARSTAR Enterprise, located in Hollis, N.Y.

Eddie Kusayev, owner of CARSTAR Enterprise, has been in the automotive industry his whole life. First working at his uncle’s mechanic business, Kusayev eventually moved into bodywork. From there, he quickly grew into his own business.

“I had a facility on Long Island for a while and then had this facility in Queens for the last six years with a really fantastic team,” said Kusayev. “A friend of mine in Long Island, though, had joined CARSTAR and he had spoke highly of it. So when I was looking into joining a network, I decided to go with CARSTAR.”

At 10,000 square feet, CARSTAR Enterprise is a large facility for New York. Equipped to provide repairs to all makes and models, this facility also has a state-of-the-art paint booth and best-in-class equipment. Additionally, CARSTAR Enterprise is also I-CAR Gold and has plans to earn OEM certifications in the future.

“Our growth along the East Coast is continuing to accelerate as more independent owners in New York and surrounding states realize their growth potential with CARSTAR,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “Resources like our EDGE Performance Platform, Driven Brands buying power and industry-leading training programs equip owners with what they need to increase their profitability.”

Having already contributed to the North American charitable cause, cystic fibrosis, at the CARSTAR annual North American conference, the CARSTAR Enterprise team looks forward to continuing their support of this cause while continuing to give back to their community in Queens.