Charlotte Liss, co-owner of CARSTAR Liss Auto Body in Crown Point, Ind., and CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Schererville in Schererville, Ind., has been named the 2021 winner of the Up & Coming Women of the Year award in the marketing/media category by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.

Click Here to Read More

Charlotte Liss, co-owner of CARSTAR Liss Auto Body and CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Schererville, with her husband, Corey.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized among these very accomplished and deserving women,” said Liss. “These ladies are all role models in their respective fields, and we have tremendous opportunities to share our experiences and learn from each other. Thank you to the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association for this award.”

Liss was recognized at the 10th Annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana awards banquet recently. The event celebrates the achievements of women that have redefined their companies, industries and communities through their examples as leaders and innovators. The annual banquet honors both established professionals and up-and-coming women in 12 industry categories in Northwest Indiana, as well as companies that have demonstrated outstanding support for women. Categories include: Arts, Business, Construction/Manufacturing, Economic Development/Government, Education, Finance, Healthcare, Law, Marketing/Media, Nonprofit, Service/Tourism and STEM. Additional awards are given for the Empowering Business of the Year, Community Leader of the Year and Supporter of the Year.