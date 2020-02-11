CARSTAR Owners Open Second Store in Texas

Click Here to Read More

This is the second CARSTAR facility for owners Steve Davis and Allen Massey, who also own CARSTAR Campbell’s Auto Body in Burleson, Texas. Coming from 30 years in the banking industry, Davis relied on his partner, Allen, to help get him acclimated to the collision repair industry. CARSTAR Campbell’s joined CARSTAR in 2017.

“We make a good team because Allen has over 14 years of experience in this industry coupled with 20 years in the manufacturing business, so he knows the operations, which complemented my banking and marketing background,” said Davis. “Joining CARSTAR was a decision that made the most sense for us, because they provide that support to help improve performance and capacity so we can take on more DRP’s from top insurance carriers.”

Added CARSTAR President Dean Fisher, “As industry consolidation continues, we see more independent owners looking for ways to continue serving the communities they know and love, but need help to face their large competitors. That is the beauty of CARSTAR, because our owners can still independently own and operate their business but have the boosted support to compete.”