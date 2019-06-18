CARSTAR Partners with Axalta for NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen

CARSTAR announced it will make its 2019 debut in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen International thanks to a joint promotion with paint partner Axalta Coating Systems, which sponsors the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team of driver Alex Bowman.

The No. 88 Axalta/CARSTAR Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will race on Sunday, August 4 at Watkins Glen. The CARSTAR logo will be featured on the roof and television panel. In addition, Bowman will wear a unique helmet in the race featuring a design created through a contest with cystic fibrosis chapters across North America.

“What CARSTAR is doing by building awareness in the need for a cystic fibrosis cure is amazing,” said Bowman. “I’m excited to see the winning design of the ‘Accelerate the Cure’ contest and will be honored to wear that helmet at Watkins Glen. Our team plans to put on a great show for everyone at Axalta, CARSTAR and their guests.”

Added Seth Wilcox, sales and distribution director, North America, for Axalta Coating Systems, “We appreciate the co-branding opportunity with one of our most important North American customers, CARSTAR. We’ve been partnered with CARSTAR for several years, and our partnership has never been stronger. We are thrilled to go build on that relationship here and as we continue to grow together in the future. CARSTAR is one of the fastest-growing MSOs in North America and we are fortunate to be their partner. We’d also like to acknowledge Alex for offering up his helmet to be custom designed in a promotion between Axalta, Hendrick Motorsports, CARSTAR and Cystic Fibrosis.”

“This year marks our 30th anniversary, and we’re doing something special every month to celebrate this tremendous milestone, ” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “For our August celebration, we are thrilled to take the CARSTAR brand to one of North America’s top spectator sports with a young star like Alex Bowman, as he helps us raise awareness for our charity of choice – cystic fibrosis. We can’t wait to see the No. 88 Axalta/CARSTAR Chevrolet on the track and share the CARSTAR story with millions of race fans.”

As part of the race weekend, Axalta and CARSTAR will host top CARSTAR franchise partners from across North America, along with prospective franchisees and corporate team members.

“Accelerate the Cure” Contest

CARSTAR has supported the fight against cystic fibrosis for more than 20 years, and through a variety of fundraising initiatives, CARSTAR, its owners, partners and employees have raised over $3.7 million for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy. For the Watkins Glen race, CARSTAR is working with cystic fibrosis chapters across the U.S. and Canada to host a contest to design a special scheme for Bowman’s helmet.

The “Accelerate the Cure” contest allows participants to illustrate what a cure for cystic fibrosis would allow them the freedom and ability to do. The contest is open to those with cystic fibrosis, their families and those affected by the disease. To participate, visit the “Accelerate the Cure” contest page to download the helmet design template and contest rules. The contest runs June 17, 2019 to July 5, 2019.

The winning design will be selected by representatives from Axalta, Hendrick Motorsports, CARSTAR, Cystic Fibrosis Canada and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The winner will receive a special VIP race experience at the Watkins Glen race Aug. 2-4, 2019, including travel and accommodations and suite passes for the NASCAR Cup Series race.

For updates on the No. 88 Axalta/CARSTAR Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Alex Bowman during the race weekend, visit CARSTAR.com and follow CARSTAR on Facebook and Twitter.