CARSTAR Ranked Again Among Top 100 Franchises

CARSTAR announced it has risen in its rank among the top 100 in Franchise Times magazine’s Top 200, the most comprehensive ranking of the 500 largest U.S. franchise systems. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise Times Top 200 placed CARSTAR 92nd on the list, up from the 99th position.

Today, CARSTAR has more than 700 locations in 35 states and 10 provinces. It led the sales growth category for collision repair franchises with 27% sales growth and 12.9% unit growth. CARSTAR was the top collision repair company for the overall automotive category. It leads the industry with a North American customer service score average of 85%, record-breaking annual sales in 2019 and accelerated growth in total locations.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the premier collision repair company among automotive brands and a dynamic, growing brand among some of the biggest names in business,” said Dean Fisher, president of the Collision Group for Driven Brands. “This is really a testament to the hard work of our corporate leadership team and our great franchise partner family across North America.”

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the U.S. by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year’s performance. In a five-month research process and building upon a database that began in 1999, the research team uses a combination of companies’ voluntary reports and publicly available data, including the franchises’ most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

