CARSTAR Ranked First Again in Collision by Entrepreneur

CARSTAR has been ranked number one in the collision repair category among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Franchise 500.

“We are honored to continue to be recognized among the top franchise companies in the world,” said Damien Reyna, U.S. collision chief operating officer, Driven Brands. “In 2022, we focused on strengthening our support for our franchise partners while continuing to deliver strategic growth and operational improvements as North America’s premier collision repair company. Our ranking as one of the top franchises reflects these accomplishments.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

“This ranking among the top franchises for the sixth year in a row is a testament to the tremendous hard work and dedication of our franchise family,” Reyna said. “Throughout this past year, we prioritized our efforts on helping our franchise partners so they could continue providing their communities with the highest level of repair quality and customer service experience. We have seen that approach prove successful, and are looking to continue our growth and performance in 2023.”

Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500 places CARSTAR 193rd on the list and first among collision repair companies.