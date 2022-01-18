CARSTAR Ranked No. 1 Collision Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

CARSTAR announced it has been ranked no. 1 in its category among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2022 Franchise 500.

“It’s an honor to again be recognized among the top franchise companies in the world,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “Through 2021, we focused on supporting our franchise partners while continuing to deliver strategic growth and operational improvements as North America’s premier collision repair company, and our ranking as one of the top franchises reflects these accomplishments.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.