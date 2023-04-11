 CARSTAR Ranked on Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchise List

Consolidators

The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR announced it has been ranked again among the fastest-growing franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises List, coming in at 124th.

The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022

“We are focused on smart, strategic and sustainable growth,” said Chris Dawson, president, collision and paint, Driven Brands. “Over the past year, we focused on building our network with our current franchise partners and welcoming new franchise owners to the family. As North America’s premier collision repair company, our goal is to continue to deliver the highest levels of customer service and quality repairs while expanding our brand across the U.S. and Canada.”

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500 and is part of the brand’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The ranking appears in the March/April 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Franchise companies are ranked based on their net U.S. and Canada franchise unit growth from July 31, 2021 to July 31, 2022.

“This ranking among the top franchises for the sixth year in a row is a testament to the tremendous hard work and dedication of our franchise family,” Dawson said. “Throughout this year, we prioritized our efforts on helping our franchise partners so they could continue providing their communities with the highest level of repair quality and customer service experience. We have seen that approach prove successful, and are looking to continue our growth and performance in 2023.”

Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500 places CARSTAR 193rd on the list and first among collision repair companies.

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.

