CARSTAR Ranks 85th on Franchise Times Top 500 List

CARSTAR continues to lead the collision repair sector in the automotive category in Franchise Times magazine’s Top 500, the most comprehensive ranking of the 500 largest U.S. franchise systems. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise Times Top 500 placed CARSTAR 85th on the list.

CARSTAR was the top collision repair company for the overall automotive category again in 2022. For more than 30 years, CARSTAR has been known for its premier reputation, fueling the growth of its strong North American footprint to more than 700 locations in 35 states and 10 provinces.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again as the premier collision repair company among automotive brands and a dynamic, growing brand among some of the biggest franchise operations in business,” said Chris Dawson, president, paint and collision for Driven Brands. “This is a testament to our industry-leading franchise family and the hard work our corporate team puts into supporting our facilities across North America.”