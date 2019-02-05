CARSTAR Announces Staffing Changes

CARSTAR has announced a company-wide leadership realignment and promotions as it plans for strategic growth.

CARSTAR announced it is aligning the EDGE operational platform and insurance sales efforts under one strategic direction in order to better position the company to continually improve its key performance indicators, profitability and franchise partner success. This new streamlined leadership consists of:

Former CARSTAR franchise partner Jeff Labanovich, now general manager of CARSTAR in Canada, will report to Dean Fisher, chief operating officer for CARSTAR North America, and be responsible for both CARSTAR’s insurance and operations teams in Canada.

Arlo Johnson, now general manager of CARSTAR in the U.S., will report to Fisher and be responsible for both CARSTAR’s insurance and operations teams in the U.S.

Vince Matozzo, director of sales in Canada, is leading all insurance sales activity in Canada, reporting to Jeff Labanovich.

Scott Paul, senior director of sales in the U.S., is leading all insurance sales activity in the U.S., reporting to Arlo Johnson.

In addition to realigning corporate leadership, CARSTAR acknowledged the following individuals for their demonstrated achievements in driving the business forward:

Jennifer Benner will now assume the role of senior marketing manager for CARSTAR in Canada.

Melissa Grmusa will now assume the role of marketing manager, taking on a larger lead in CARSTAR’s communications and public relations strategy.

Connor Smith will now assume the role of OE manager for CARSTAR to continue building OE relationships and store participation in certification opportunities.

Monica Horvath-Cekolj will now assume the role of director of franchise services.

CARSTAR said it also has plans to allocate additional resources to its analytics department in the coming weeks.

“These changes will help us achieve our goals of growth in scale, continued improvement in our key performance indicators and driving franchise partner profitability,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “Our organizational changes are also a step forward in advancing our long-term succession plans, assuring talented and experienced leaders are present in all levels of the organization.”

Those interested in joining CARSTAR should call (844) 906-9764.