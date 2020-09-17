CARSTAR Roe Body Shop Opens in Kansas City

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Roe Body Shop located in Roeland Park, Kansas.

This is the third CARSTAR facility for local repairer MJ Alagha, who also owns CARSTAR Crystal Lenexa and CARSTAR Crystal 135th Street in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Opening his first facility 15 years ago, Alagha is excited to continue growing the business he loves.

“My reputation means everything to me, and I am happy to be a part of CARSTAR because it has that family feel where we all help one another uphold that reputation in collision repair excellence,” said Alagha. “This particular facility has been in Roeland Park for over 40 years, and I am excited to restore it to its original glory through local ownership backed by industry-leading support.”

CARSTAR Roe Body Shop is a 14,000-square-foot facility that is nearing the completion of its I-CAR Gold training and is managed by local repair expert Wyatt Mark, who brings over 20 years of experience to this role.

“As all of our CARSTAR facilities are independently owned and operated, we know our owners care about the work they do and communities they serve,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “It is exciting to see passionate leaders like MJ Alagha continue to build their business because it helps expand their reach bringing that excellence in repair quality and service to even more residents.”

Alagha, alongside other regional CARSTAR facilities in the Missouri and Kansas region, regularly gives back to his community, whether it is raising awareness for safe driving practices or fundraising for the local Cystic Fibrosis Foundation chapter.